Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.