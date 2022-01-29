Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.55). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $839,000.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,720. The stock has a market cap of $830.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

