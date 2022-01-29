Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.47 Billion

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post $22.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.37 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $16.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $103.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.65 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.92 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

PSX traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,743,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

