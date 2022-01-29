Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EBIZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,403. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

