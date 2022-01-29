Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 134.5% in January

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of CRWS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. 34,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $68.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 489,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.