First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DDIV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
