First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DDIV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 43,655 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.