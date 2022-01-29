Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

GDDFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $$2.59 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

