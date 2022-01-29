Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after acquiring an additional 363,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 19.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 265,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 926,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

