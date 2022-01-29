Measurable Data Token (MDT) Price Tops $0.0666

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Measurable Data Token has a market cap of $45.03 million and approximately $39.12 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Coin Profile

MDT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 676,157,012 coins. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

