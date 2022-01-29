Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 72,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $318.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

