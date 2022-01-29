Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,423,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,659,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $381.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

