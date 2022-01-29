Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. Comcast has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

