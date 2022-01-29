GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 23,533 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 241.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,966.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 343,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,168 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

