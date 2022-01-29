Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Short Interest Down 51.2% in January

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 23.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the second quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the third quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.4509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.