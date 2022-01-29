Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Declines By 54.0%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 122,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Michael C. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 122,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 49,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,429. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.