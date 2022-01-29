Cyclub Hits Market Cap of $61.32 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $61.32 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclub alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.24 or 0.06803816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,819.20 or 0.99802376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CYCLUBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.