$0.13 EPS Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FVRR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.59. 967,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.77.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

