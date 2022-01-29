Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

