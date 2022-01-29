Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 76.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 332.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Yext by 48.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,247. Yext has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

