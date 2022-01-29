Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of AT&T worth $101,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

NYSE:T opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

