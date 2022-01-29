Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 107 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7,626.4% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $208.22 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.98 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average of $199.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

