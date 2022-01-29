NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.05) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 293.75 ($3.96).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 242.50 ($3.27). The stock had a trading volume of 19,878,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,313,027. The stock has a market cap of £27.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.70 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.32.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($170,381.41).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.