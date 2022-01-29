Short Interest in HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Drops By 50.0%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.52. HG has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

