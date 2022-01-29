Short Interest in HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Drops By 50.0%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STLY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.52. HG has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99.
HG Company Profile
