Short Interest in Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Declines By 50.0%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GZUHY remained flat at $$7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

