Short Interest in Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Declines By 50.0%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GZUHY remained flat at $$7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $26.05.
About Guangzhou R&F Properties
