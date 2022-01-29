Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASHTY stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.81. 5,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,770. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $205.26 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

