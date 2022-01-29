KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KnoxFS (New) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a market cap of $197,725.03 and approximately $725.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.88 or 0.06834933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.04 or 0.99714141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003198 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 486,110 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading

