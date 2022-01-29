Brokerages Expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.79). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

KALV traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 195,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,235. The company has a market capitalization of $286.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.95. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

