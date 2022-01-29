Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report sales of $93.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.67 million and the lowest is $91.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $78.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $356.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.45 million to $358.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $357.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $382.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. 458,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,848. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

