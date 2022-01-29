Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Target Price at $401.82

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday.

NOC traded up $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.20. 920,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,486,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

