Rinet Co LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $846.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,033.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $890.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a PE ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

