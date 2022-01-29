Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post $7.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.97 billion and the highest is $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $30.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,142,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,717,385. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $17.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

