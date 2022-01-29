$73.63 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce $73.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 million to $161.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $68.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIRM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. 93,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

