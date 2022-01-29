Quark (QRK) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Quark has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $117,740.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003977 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,906,116 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

