First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the December 31st total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,477,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 301,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 282,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $49.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.