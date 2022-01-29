IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 452.0% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IMAC by 1,145.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 509,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAC by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in IMAC in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAC in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in IMAC by 148.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. 89,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,959. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. IMAC has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.83.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

