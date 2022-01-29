Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 299.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 209.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $33.31.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.