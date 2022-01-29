Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,548,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,104. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

