Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

NYSE MO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,548,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.