FIBOS Hits Market Cap of $12.86 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, FIBOS has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. FIBOS has a market cap of $12.86 million and $531,028.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.66 or 0.06805412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,619.07 or 0.99823357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

