Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) vs. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Financial Contrast

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionheart Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 1 6 8 0 2.47

Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $132.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and Akamai Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$2.06 million N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $3.20 billion 5.70 $557.05 million $3.64 30.82

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -0.40% Akamai Technologies 17.77% 16.98% 9.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Lionheart Acquisition Co. II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

