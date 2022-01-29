British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Saturday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.85) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).

Shares of BATS traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,164.50 ($42.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,798,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £72.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,808.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,706.41.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

