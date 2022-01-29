Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp stock remained flat at $$16.69 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

