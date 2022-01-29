Zacks: Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Celsius reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. 1,600,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,160. Celsius has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 409.58 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

