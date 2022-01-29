Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $271.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.40 million and the highest is $274.31 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 430,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

