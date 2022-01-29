The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

