Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5,816.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $367.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.26 and a 200 day moving average of $478.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $322.00 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

