Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,194 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average is $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

