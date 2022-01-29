Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Compass Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,557. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.74.
About Compass Digital Acquisition
