Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Expands By 600.0%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GUKYF stock remained flat at $$2.99 during trading on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.