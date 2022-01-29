Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after buying an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

